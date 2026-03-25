Eagle Watch Society finds three dead bald eagles, two owls due to rodenticides along Ortega River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the last two weeks, the Eagle Watch Society says they’ve found two baby bald eagles, one adult male bald eagle, and two owls dead alongside the Ortega River.

Mary Cook, a three-year volunteer with the Eagle Watch Society, says that rat poison used by pest control companies is to blame.

“People think that they’re doing a favor using professionals; the professionals actually have the stronger stuff,” Cook said. “Once you ingest that rodenticide, it is usually lethal to the eagles.”

She says that community members along the Ortega River will spray their yards with these harsh chemicals — unaware of the rippling effects. She says that instead of rodenticides, use avoidance techniques.

“Owls are great, and they will help us, seal off your house, do things other than putting out poison and traps,” Cook said.

A 2021 study found that more than 80% of Bald Eagles had rodenticides in their system.

The Eagle Watch Society’s primary objective is to protect the Bald Eagle populations in Florida. They watch and monitor over 1200 nests in the state — some of which are located alongside the Ortega River.

For information on how to get involved, please visit https://eaglewatch-audubon.hub.arcgis.com/.

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