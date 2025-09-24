Early morning crash in Bradford County leaves one dead

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash in Bradford County took the life of a 24-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Southwest County Road 227, just west of Southwest 70th Avenue, according to FHP.

The report says a tractor-trailer was turning right out of a private logging road when a sedan traveling eastbound struck the back of the trailer.

The impact left the sedan at the scene of the crash, while the tractor-trailer came to rest further down the road, blocking the eastbound lane.

The driver of the sedan, a Hampton resident, died from his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

