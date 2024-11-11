Edward Waters University president resigns from JEA board after missing 25% of meetings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is looking for a new board member after the resignation of Edward Waters University President Dr. A. Zachary Faison.

Faison resigned in a letter to the JEA board chair dated Nov. 6.

It comes a week after Faison wrote a letter on Oct. 31 where Faison wrote he was taking a “temporary leave of absence” and intended to return in June 2026.

But it appeared he was having trouble attending meetings. In August, he wrote a letter requesting the necessary “technological infrastructure” to attend meetings virtually. He also mentioned that he was working on a second doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

Action News Jax dug into Faison’s JEA board attendance record since he was appointed by former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry in 2020.

According to JEA, out of 48 board meetings, Faison attended 14 in person and another 22 virtually. He was absent for 12 meetings since 2020 and 10 of 18 meetings since he was re-appointed in 2022.

The rest of the board combined to miss 16 meetings in person and attend 25 virtually.

Before his resignation, Faison said in his leave of absence letter, “This decision is prompted by the continuing full commitment to my important professional obligations at Edward Waters University combined with an additional major academic pursuit I have recently undertaken that requires my full attention and dedication at this time.”

