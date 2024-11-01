Eight shot, 2 dead in mass shooting in downtown Orlando on Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith confirmed Friday morning that eight people were shot during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando.

Smith said two victims died, and six others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shooting.

“Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year,” Chief Smith said.

Smith said around 100 officers were working in the area.

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. in the area of Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue.

The shooting happened as hundreds of people were in the area.

Police said the gunman ran off after the shooting, and another shooting happened near Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

Police: 8 shot, 2 fatally, in downtown Orlando Orlando police said a teen was taken into custody following the mass shooting early Friday. (WFTV)

