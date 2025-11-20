Eight-year-old girl defends family, stabs intruder at Clay County home, Jacksonville woman arrested

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County authorities released additional details about an attack at an Orange Park home Monday that resulted in a Jacksonville woman being arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The suspect, Serpil Adams, 62, showed up to the home of the victim - her estranged daughter - in the 600 block of Reese Avenue in the Oakleaf area, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call from the home at about 3 p.m. “The caller, later determined to be the victim, could be heard yelling for an individual to leave her home,” the news release states.

The victim was home with her two daughters when Serpil, her estranged biological mother, came in through an unlocked door and attacked her daughter with a serrated utility knife, the news release states.

“While attempting to protect her mother, the victim’s 8-year-old daughter retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed Adams in the upper arm,” the news release states.

Adams left the home and returned to Jacksonville where she was staying with a friend. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested her at that home at about 1 a.m. without incident, the news release states.

The victim and children were not injured. Adams remained in Clay County jail Thursday morning on half a million dollars bond.

Serpil Adams Jacksonville woman accused of attempted murder in Clay County arrest

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.