Eighth day of rain and more flooding in the forecast for Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the eighth straight day with rain in the Jacksonville area.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect locally as well as with the tropics:

Rainfall so far has averaged a half inch or less, but heavier rain is taking aim at the area, Northeast Florida especially late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This may cause some flooding and ponding over Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

Eight-day rainfall totals have reached as high as more than 15 inches in St. Johns County at Sawgrass; 10 to 14 inches for much of eastern Nassau, central/eastern Duval, and Glynn/Camden counties in Southeast Georgia; 5 to 9 inches in parts of Clay and Putnam counties; 3 to 5 inches in parts of Baker County; generally 2 inches or less in Columbia County and inland Southeast Georgia.

Wednesday and Thursday both look even wetter with multiple bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Localized flooding will be a real threat, especially given the saturated ground. Flood-prone areas will sometimes flood, with at least nuisance flooding, but more significant flooding is possible. Areas that “rarely or never” flood will see at least some standing water and very localized flooding.

Though humid, temperatures remain relatively mild in the 80s.

TROPICS

Francine will soon be a hurricane with a central/southeast coast of Louisiana landfall later Wednesday/Wednesday evening.

The greatest impacts will be felt from the upper Texas coast along the Louisiana coast to Mississippi.

Storm surge is forecast east through Alabama and western Florida Panhandle, including Mobile, Ala., and Pensacola, FL.

Threat for flooding and tornadoes from Louisiana to Florida Panhandle.

No direct impacts to Jacksonville area, but a surge of tropical moisture with disturbances and the stalled front from the past few days will combine to produce waves of heavy rain and storms Wednesday through Thursday with pretty high potential for additional flooding, especially considering saturated soil and onshore winds off the Atlantic.

