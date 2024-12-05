Eleven-time convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing ammunition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents and police reports, a traffic stop was conducted on Bryan Jermaine Davis for failing to wear a seatbelt in July of 2024. Davis admitted to the officer that he had marijuana in his pocession, which resulted in a search of his vehicle.

During the inspection, the officer had uncovered a bag containing various rounds of ammunition, as well as a ghost gun (an untracable weapon without a serial number). After this discovery, Davis attempted to flee on foot but was shorted caught by officers who responded on scene.

At the time of the offense, Davis had multiple prior felony convictions including robbery, selling heroin, possession of cocaine, dealing in stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner. As a priorly convicted felon, Davis was prohibited from possessing any type of ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

Davis faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in maximum prison.

