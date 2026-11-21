JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA’s former CEO may continue collecting an annual paycheck exceeding $450,000 for the rest of her life as a result of her two-and-a-half-year stint leading the utility.

It’s nearly quadruple what she was receiving before she served as CEO, and that astronomical jump is all due to the way the city’s pension payouts are calculated.

When Vickie Cavey left JEA after 32 years of service in 2016, she was entitled to collect just shy of $120,000 a year for the rest of her life through her pension.

But now, as she departs the utility for a second time after returning to serve as CEO, the city has confirmed her new annual pension payout ballooned to more than $451,000.

It’s a figure city leaders like Councilmember Rory Diamond(R-District 13) find appalling.

“Look, this is why Amendment 3 passed. People are so angry at local government and this is just throwing literally almost half a million dollars a year for life to someone who didn’t even do a very good job,” said Diamond.

Cavey resigned as CEO late last month after finding herself embroiled in council investigations related to JEA’s failure to collect additional capacity fees totaling millions of dollars and accusations that her leadership had created a toxic workplace culture at the utility.

But according to the city, the massive post-employment pay bump isn’t related to performance.

Rather, it’s simply the result of how pension payouts are calculated.

The formula accounts for total years of service and the average monthly rate of compensation during the highest 36 consecutive months within the employee’s final 10 years of employment.

For Cavey, that period spanned from her final months at JEA during her first term of employment in 2016 and picked back up during her time as CEO when she collected salaries ranging from $500,000 to $721,000 a year.

Diamond argued this case should become the poster child for a total overhaul of the city’s pension system.

“Put police and fire aside, we absolutely need to reform bureaucrats’ pensions. I mean, people used to make fun of California for stuff like this, but this is Jacksonville,” said Diamond. ”Half a million dollars for life? I mean, come on. It’s like hitting the lottery for being a bureaucrat.”

For 2026, the IRS cap on annual pension payouts is set at $290,000 a year.

The city and JEA have a history of covering pension payouts over the IRS limit using general fund revenues, but according to the city it’s an option that is not mandatory.

Action News Jax has asked JEA if it plans to pick up the $161,688 annual difference in Cavey’s case and is waiting on a response.

The Pension Board of Trustees is expected to make a final ruling on Cavey’s pension payout on December 17Th.

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