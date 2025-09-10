Emergency water main repair closes Marsh Landing entrance in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County officials announced that crews are working on an emergency water main repair that has temporarily closed the northern entrance to Marsh Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The 12-inch water main break is near the entrance on Marsh Landing Parkway, close to Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard.

County officials said the closure is only impacting the entrance lane; the exit lane remains open.

The repair is expected to take several hours while crews stabilize the roadway.

Officials noted heavy traffic in the area and are urging drivers to avoid the northern entrance until repairs are complete.

We will provide more updates on the repair as more information becomes available.

