Essential information for Putnam County residents to prepare for Hurricane Milton

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, Putnam County officials urge residents to immediately prepare for potential Hurricane conditions. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to evacuate before the storm, which will cause major flooding.

Effective 8:00 a.m. Monday, Putnam County is under a state of emergency following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s declaration of a state of emergency in advance of potential storm conditions due to Hurricane Milton.

Residents should check the City’s website at www.palatka-fl.gov or Putnam County’s website at www.main.putnam-fl.com and monitor local media for more information.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Key Items for Your Disaster Supply Kit:

Food and water for family and pets

First aid supplies, including medications and prescriptions

Emergency equipment such as radios, batteries, phone chargers, and flashlights

Cash and important documents

Create a Disaster Plan:

Every household should develop a disaster plan that addresses the unique needs of all family members, including children, pets, and seniors. Involve everyone in the planning process to ensure they are aware of what to do in an emergency. Additional guidance on creating a plan can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.

Evacuation Orders:

Resident can check their evacuation zone HERE.

Evacuations are recommended for people in flood-prone areas, including Zones F and A.

Affected areas include:

Along Dunns Creek



Large sections of Palatka’s Northside



Sections of the St. Johns River.

READ: Putnam County officials warn of looming Hurricane Milton impacts, urge preparedness

Free Sandbags:

Several sandbag locations are open starting October 7 at 10:00 a.m.

145 West Washington St, Hawthorne



51 Sportsmans Dr, Welaka



223 Putnam County Blvd, East Palatka



341 Paradise Circle, San Mateo



Jonas Rd, Crescent City



5226 Silver Lake Dr, Palatka



107 Johns Rd, Palatka



114 South 11th St, Palatka

Sites are self-service. Bring your own shovel.

Closures:

All PCSD schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, October 8, through Thursday, October 10. Beginning Tuesday, October 8, all after-school programs and athletic activities are canceled. A decision will be made at a later time on Friday, October 11.

Shelters:

Putnam County will open five shelters starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8:

Ochwilla Elementary (299 State Road 21, Hawthorne) – Pet-friendly.

(299 State Road 21, Hawthorne) – Pet-friendly.

Kelley Smith Elementary (141 Kelley Smith School Road, Palatka) – Special Needs location.

(141 Kelley Smith School Road, Palatka) – Special Needs location.

Jenkins Elementary (251 County Road 315, San Mateo).

(251 County Road 315, San Mateo).

Browning Pearce Elementary (100 Bear Boulevard, San Mateo).

(100 Bear Boulevard, San Mateo).

Middleton Burney Elementary (1020 Huntington Road, Crescent City).

Waste Collection:

City residential garbage collection in Palatka will continue on Tuesday but will be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday. If conditions allow, regular residential collection will resume on Friday. Commercial collection will also continue if conditions allow.

Residents should visit the City’s website at www.Palatka-Fl.Gov or Putnam County’s website at www.main.putnam-fl.com/

Pet Preparedness:

Residents are reminded not to leave pets behind if evacuation orders are issued. It is important to ensure their safety as part of your storm preparations. Items to include in a pet disaster kit:

Food and water

Medications

Vaccination records

Collars with identification

Leashes and carriers for evacuation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.