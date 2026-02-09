Essential oil bottles don’t meet packaging standards

Nearly three-thousand bottles of essential oils are being recalled because they contain toxic material without having child resistant packaging.

Gumili Beauty issued the recall February 5th for its GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil amber glass bottles with a black screw on cap and white label. The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act to be in child resistant containers.

The packaging box is white with blue text showing the “GM” logo, “gumili” “essential oil” and “100% pure & natural” on the front. The back of the box has directions, safety instructions and the manufacturer’s information. A black dropper cap was included.

Essential oils were sold on Amazon.com by Gumili Beauty from October 2023 through November 2025 for about $8. Anyone who purchased the oil should immediately secure it, put it out of sight and reach of children, and contact the firm for a full refund or replacement bottle. Customers are asked to to take a photo of the product in the garbage and send it to the designated email address.

Methyl salicylate, commonly known as wintergreen oil or oil of wintergreen, is potentially fatal in doses as small as one teaspoon for young children.

If you believe someone is suffering from a poisoning emergency please call the Florida Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

