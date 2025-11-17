Events: Colors of the Wild returns to Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — Colors of the Wild is back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens with an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. This year’s journey takes you from the depths of the ocean to the vast African savanna, then into the realm of mystical creatures from Asia, all illuminated in breathtaking detail. Opening night is Saturday, and the event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.
Tuesday, November 18:
Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Crystal Gayle - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
The Life & Music of George Michael - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, November 19:
Blackberry Smoke Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2025 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Thursday, November 20:
Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Noel Miller: Live! - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
A Magical Cirque Christmas - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Treaty Oak Revival with Gannon Fremin & CCREV - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
RAIN - A Beatles Christmas Tribute - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, November 21:
Jax Symphony: The Nightmare Before Christmas - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Floyd Nation - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Hudson Westbrook - Texas Forever Tour! with guest Solon Holt - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, November 22:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 AM –3:00 PM - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jax Beer Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - 633 Myrtle Avenue North
Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Clue Live on Stage - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: The Nightmare Before Christmas - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Ben Folds & A Piano Tour with special guest Lindsey Kraft - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, November 23:
Clue Live on Stage - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Michael Blaustein - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Acoustic Alchemy - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens