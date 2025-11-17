Events: Colors of the Wild returns to Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — Colors of the Wild is back at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens with an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. This year’s journey takes you from the depths of the ocean to the vast African savanna, then into the realm of mystical creatures from Asia, all illuminated in breathtaking detail. Opening night is Saturday, and the event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Tuesday, November 18:

Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Crystal Gayle - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Life & Music of George Michael - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, November 19:

Blackberry Smoke Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2025 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, November 20:

Sip & Stroll - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Noel Miller: Live! - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

A Magical Cirque Christmas - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Treaty Oak Revival with Gannon Fremin & CCREV - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

RAIN - A Beatles Christmas Tribute - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 21:

Jax Symphony: The Nightmare Before Christmas - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Floyd Nation - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Hudson Westbrook - Texas Forever Tour! with guest Solon Holt - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Clue Live on Stage - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, November 22:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 AM –3:00 PM - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jax Beer Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - 633 Myrtle Avenue North

Paws & Pints: Historic 5 Points Dog Tour and Social - 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Clue Live on Stage - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: The Nightmare Before Christmas - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Ben Folds & A Piano Tour with special guest Lindsey Kraft - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, November 23:

Clue Live on Stage - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Michael Blaustein - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Acoustic Alchemy - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Colors of the Wild - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

