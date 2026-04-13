Local

Events: Foreigner, Trace Adkins, Bill Murray to perform in NE Florida this week

By Rich Jones
Foreigner with special guest Lou Gramm in St. Augustine CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Lou Gramm of Foreigner performs onstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp return for a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 19 at VyStar Ballpark.

The Jacksonville Sharks are kicking off the 2026 season with Country & Camo Night at Friday’s home opener.

Monday, April 13:

Lukas Nelson - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, April 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 11:05 am - VyStar Ballpark

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 15:

Kenny Wayne Shepherd with special guest Eric Johnson - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, April 16:

Trace Adkins - 30th Anniversary Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Peppa Pig My First Concert - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, April 17:

Foreigner with special appearance by Lou Gramm and with very special guest Night Ranger - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Doktor Kaboom Look Out! Science is Coming! - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks v Orlando Pirates - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Mountain Grass Unit - 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, April 18:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

An Evening with Goose - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Crystal Gayle - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The R&B Lovers Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Twist & Shout: Music of the Beatles - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sunday, April 19:

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers with special guest Big Sky - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Miles Davis at 100 - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 6:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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