Events: Foreigner, Trace Adkins, Bill Murray to perform in NE Florida this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp return for a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 19 at VyStar Ballpark.
The Jacksonville Sharks are kicking off the 2026 season with Country & Camo Night at Friday’s home opener.
Monday, April 13:
Lukas Nelson - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Tuesday, April 14:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 11:05 am - VyStar Ballpark
The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, April 15:
Kenny Wayne Shepherd with special guest Eric Johnson - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Thursday, April 16:
Trace Adkins - 30th Anniversary Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Peppa Pig My First Concert - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday, April 17:
Foreigner with special appearance by Lou Gramm and with very special guest Night Ranger - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Doktor Kaboom Look Out! Science is Coming! - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jacksonville Sharks v Orlando Pirates - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Mountain Grass Unit - 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Saturday, April 18:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
An Evening with Goose - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Crystal Gayle - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
The R&B Lovers Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Twist & Shout: Music of the Beatles - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Sunday, April 19:
Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers with special guest Big Sky - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Miles Davis at 100 - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 6:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena