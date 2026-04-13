Events: Foreigner, Trace Adkins, Bill Murray to perform in NE Florida this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp return for a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 19 at VyStar Ballpark.

The Jacksonville Sharks are kicking off the 2026 season with Country & Camo Night at Friday’s home opener.

Monday, April 13:

Lukas Nelson - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tuesday, April 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 11:05 am - VyStar Ballpark

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 15:

Kenny Wayne Shepherd with special guest Eric Johnson - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, April 16:

Trace Adkins - 30th Anniversary Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Peppa Pig My First Concert - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, April 17:

Foreigner with special appearance by Lou Gramm and with very special guest Night Ranger - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Doktor Kaboom Look Out! Science is Coming! - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks v Orlando Pirates - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Mountain Grass Unit - 8:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, April 18:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

An Evening with Goose - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Crystal Gayle - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The R&B Lovers Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Twist & Shout: Music of the Beatles - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sunday, April 19:

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers with special guest Big Sky - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Miles Davis at 100 - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears - 6:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

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