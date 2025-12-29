Events: Jaguars seek first AFC South title since 2022 on Sunday vs. Titans

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars could secure the AFC South title with a win at home against the Titans on Sunday. The Jags are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 23-17 win against the Colts. Sunday’s kickoff is at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium.

Say goodbye to 2025 and ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River. Make your way down to the waterfront with friends or family before midnight to snag a great seat for the festivities. Fireworks will begin exactly at midnight.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Monday, December 29:

The Grinch (2018) and Feeding Northeast Florida - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 11:00 am and 2:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, December 30:

Jonas Brothers With Special Guests Franklin Jonas & Deleasa - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Wednesday, December 31:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Florida Theatre’s New Year’s Eve Ticket Drawing - 8:00 pm

Brad Williams The Growth Spurt Tour - 9:00 pm - Florida Theatre

2026 New Years Eve Ship Bash - starts at 8:00 pm - USS Orleck

New Year’s Eve Fireworks along the St. Johns River - Fireworks start at Midnight

Thursday, January 1:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, January 2:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Saturday, January 3:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Eartha’s Farm & Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 4850 Moncrief Road

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Organ Chamber Music - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Elvis Birthday Bash Starring Mike Albert, Scot Bruce and the Big E Band - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Duval Music Jam at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 4:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

