Events: Jaguars seek first AFC South title since 2022 on Sunday vs. Titans

Jaguars Colts Football Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores past Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AJ Mast/AP)
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars could secure the AFC South title with a win at home against the Titans on Sunday. The Jags are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 23-17 win against the Colts. Sunday’s kickoff is at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium.

Say goodbye to 2025 and ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display over the St. Johns River. Make your way down to the waterfront with friends or family before midnight to snag a great seat for the festivities. Fireworks will begin exactly at midnight.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Monday, December 29:

The Grinch (2018) and Feeding Northeast Florida - 2:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 11:00 am and 2:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, December 30:

Jonas Brothers With Special Guests Franklin Jonas & Deleasa - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Wednesday, December 31:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Florida Theatre’s New Year’s Eve Ticket Drawing - 8:00 pm

Brad Williams The Growth Spurt Tour - 9:00 pm - Florida Theatre

2026 New Years Eve Ship Bash - starts at 8:00 pm - USS Orleck

New Year’s Eve Fireworks along the St. Johns River - Fireworks start at Midnight

Thursday, January 1:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, January 2:

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Saturday, January 3:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Eartha’s Farm & Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 4850 Moncrief Road

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Organ Chamber Music - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Elvis Birthday Bash Starring Mike Albert, Scot Bruce and the Big E Band - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Duval Music Jam at Decca Live - 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 4:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Venardos Circus Far Beyond - 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

