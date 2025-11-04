Events: Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue

Jacksonville, Fl — Southern rock legends and hometown icons Lynyrd Skynyrd return to Jacksonville for a one-night-only concert at Daily’s Place. The event will raise funds and awareness for St. Michael’s Soldiers, supporting the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Thursday is opening night of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. It’s being celebrated as the Downtown Fair-Well, celebrating 70 years of fun. The fair moves to its permanent home at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center next year.

Tuesday, November 4:

Strangelove The Depeche Mode Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, November 5:

Blank Space - The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, November 6:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Hotel California A Salute To The Eagles - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Megyn Kelly Live with Ben Shapiro, Andrew Klavan & Michael Knowles - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, November 7:

Josh Johnson The Flowers Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Senior Nite - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jax Symphony: Appalachian Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, November 8:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Appalachian Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue With Special Guest The Curt Towne Band - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Stephen Wilson Jr. SØN OF DAD TOUR 2025 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, November 9:

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

SF9 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

