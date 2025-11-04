Events: Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue

Jacksonville, Fl — Southern rock legends and hometown icons Lynyrd Skynyrd return to Jacksonville for a one-night-only concert at Daily’s Place. The event will raise funds and awareness for St. Michael’s Soldiers, supporting the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
Thursday is opening night of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. It’s being celebrated as the Downtown Fair-Well, celebrating 70 years of fun. The fair moves to its permanent home at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center next year.
Tuesday, November 4:
Strangelove The Depeche Mode Experience - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, November 5:
Blank Space - The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, November 6:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Hotel California A Salute To The Eagles - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Megyn Kelly Live with Ben Shapiro, Andrew Klavan & Michael Knowles - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday, November 7:
Josh Johnson The Flowers Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Senior Nite - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jax Symphony: Appalachian Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, November 8:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Appalachian Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue With Special Guest The Curt Towne Band - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Stephen Wilson Jr. SØN OF DAD TOUR 2025 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, November 9:
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
SF9 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater