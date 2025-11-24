Events in NE Florida for Thanksgiving, weekend includes opening of Deck the Chairs

Jacksonville, Fl — Deck the Chairs debuts on Wednesday in Jacksonville Beach, transforming Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice is making its debut this week and weekend in Riverside. The event will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is bringing back Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. This year’s journey takes you from the depths of the ocean to the vast African savanna, then into the realm of mystical creatures from Asia, all illuminated in breathtaking detail. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Wednesday, November 26:

Moana Live-To-Film Concert - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, November 28:

JAX Artist Walk on Ice - 718 Riverside Avenue

An Evening With Peter Billingsley - Following A Screening of A Christmas Story - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

36th Annual Christmas Made in the South - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Springfield Holiday Tree Lighting & Lantern Parade 2025 - 5:00 pm - Sesquicentennial Park

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - St. Johns Avenue

Saturday, November 29:

Black Arts Magic Holiday Market - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - 920 A Philip Randolph Boulevard

Jacksonville Holiday River Festival/Tree Lightning - 5:00 pm - Riverfront Plaza

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns River

36th Annual Christmas Made in the South - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

MOCA Winter Holiday Market - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - 333 N. Laura Street

Jacksonville Icemen v Greensboro Gargoyles - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Lindsey Stirling - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sunday, November 30:

36th Annual Christmas Made in the South - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Chris D’Elia Straight Outta The Multiverse - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Touring) - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater





