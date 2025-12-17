Evidence of dogfighting found at Union, Clay County properties, over 80 dogs rescued, 1 arrested

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — More than 80 dogs in all were rescued from suspected dogfighting at two sites in Union County and one site in Clay County, according to a news release from Humane World for Animals.

At two sites in Union County, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Joint Agency S.W.A.T. Team executed search warrants on Wednesday, uncovering evidence of dogfighting and rescuing over 40 mistreated dogs, UCSO announced in a social media post.

PHOTOS: More than 80 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting sites in Union, Clay counties

0 of 21 Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Clay County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation in Clay County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Kevin Wolf/AP) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee) Dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting in Union County Humane World for Animals rescues dogs from a suspected dogfighting situation at a large property in Union County, Florida as part of a multi-property seizure in Clay and Union counties on Dec. 10, 2025. (Meredith Lee)

The UNION/BRADFORD SWAT Team served search warrants on properties located on N.W. 71st Run and West C.R. 18 in Lake Butler. Evidence consistent with dogfighting, such as dog treadmills and a fighting pit, was collected at both locations, UCSO said.

Veterinarians from the University of Florida Veterinary Forensics Sciences Laboratory also assisted on-scene in Union and Clay counties.

“On the property in Clay County, a dog was missing his foot,” HWA said in its news release. “Veterinarians determined he had apparently suffered a traumatic amputation which was not medically treated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation, led by UCSO in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General and Clay County Sheriff’s Office, targeted properties in Union and Clay counties suspected of criminal activities, including dogfighting and animal cruelty.

Drew Geer, 41, of Lake Butler, was arrested for felony drug possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Further charges for Geer and others related to animal cruelty and dogfighting are expected as the investigation continues, UCSO said.

HWA assisted in the rescue operation, finding the dogs in various states of mistreatment, covered in scars and living in filthy conditions.

“Their scars tell a heartbreaking story—the sadness and suffering these dogs have endured is unimaginable,” Kate MacFall, Florida state director for Humane World for Animals, said in the UCSO social media post. “This is a complex, multi-agency collaboration and we are grateful for the Union County and Clay County Sheriff’s Office for investigating and bringing justice to these animals.”

Dogfighting is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, with those involved often linked to other crimes such as weapons, violence, gambling, and illegal drugs, UCSO said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We would like to thank all the agencies that have been involved in this intensive multi-agency investigation and those that assisted us today to help save these animals,” Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead said in the post. ”Thanks to Humane World for Animals and Veterinarians from the University of Florida Veterinary Forensics Science Laboratory for assisting our agency. We continue to prove that our agency will not tolerate animal abuse and blatant criminal behavior.”

“We take allegations of animal abuse or dogfighting very seriously, and we are grateful to the community members who stepped forward with information that set this investigation in motion,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in the HWA news release. “We appreciate the USDA and its agents for their dedicated investigative efforts, and we extend our thanks to Humane World for Animals for their invaluable assistance.”

Authorities urge anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact UCSO at 386-496-2501.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.