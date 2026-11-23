JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since he was sent to prison, former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn is laying out his version of his downfall, calling himself a “scapegoat” and alleging powerful Jacksonville interests wanted him out.

Action News Jax first told you in September that Zahn was released from federal prison to a halfway house after serving about 20 months of a four-year sentence. His release date is Jan. 12, 2027.

Zahn was convicted in 2024 of conspiracy and wire fraud for his role in a bonus scheme tied to the failed sale of JEA.

Now, Action News Jax has obtained a sworn civil deposition Zahn gave in May while still in federal prison in South Carolina.

The deposition comes as Zahn seeks damages and attorneys’ fees from JEA after an arbitrator ruled the utility breached his employment agreement in the way it handled his 2019 firing.

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‘Scapegoat’

In the deposition, Zahn presents his side of the story of how he ended up in federal prison.

Zahn testified, “They were looking for a scapegoat, which was me.” Later, Zahn broadens that claim, saying he ran afoul of powerful special interests.

“Little did I know, don’t upset the gravy train of people that were making lots of money out of the status quo.”

Zahn specifically names former JEA board member John Baker.

“From what I understand, there’s billions of dollars, if not hundreds of millions, that have been flowing through JEA, JAXPORT, Vulcan Materials, FRP Holdings, Southern Company...”

JEA had long resisted, under Zahn and former CEO Jay Stowe, sharing with JAXPORT the multimillion-dollar cost of raising power lines over the St. Johns River. Former CEO Vickie Cavey eventually agreed to share those costs and increase the utility’s annual contribution to the city.

Baker business

In 2022, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker interviewed Baker about his family’s interest in Vulcan Materials and his leadership role at FRP Holdings.

Becker uncovered in JEA’s 2021 year-end audit that the utility paid about $11.3 million to Vulcan Construction Materials in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, while Baker was JEA board chairman. The audit identified the Baker family as Vulcan’s largest private shareholder.

Baker told Action News Jax at the time that he did not know about the arrangement before joining the JEA board.

“The fact JEA buys rock from Vulcan doesn’t put any money in my pants,” Baker said.

“Zero?” Becker asked.

“Zero,” Baker responded.

Action News Jax also found Vulcan paid FRP Holdings approximately $9 million in royalties on a variety of projects in 2020 and 2021. Baker was CEO and executive chairman of FRP Holdings at the time.

“Is that a conflict?” Becker asked Baker.

“I’ll leave that to the lawyers,” Baker responded.

During the interview, a JEA spokesperson stepped in and ended the exchange as Becker continued questioning Baker.

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Curry and Gabriel

The deposition also takes aim at former Jacksonville General Counsel Jason Gabriel.

Gabriel testified against Zahn during Zahn’s federal trial.

In the deposition, Zahn blamed Gabriel and claimed Office of General Counsel attorneys worked to block an agreement that would have ended Zahn’s tenure at JEA without cause.

Zahn claims former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry “had lost complete confidence” in Gabriel.

Action News Jax has reached out to both Gabriel and Curry for comment and has not heard back.

Curry picked Zahn for the JEA board, which preceded him being named the utility’s CEO. and a former roommate of Zahn’s said during his trial that Curry supported him getting $40 million from the sale.

Years of scrutiny over failed JEA sale

Action News Jax has followed the failed effort to sell JEA for years.

Zahn and former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher were indicted in 2022 on federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges stemming from the proposed employee bonus plan connected to the possible sale. Prosecutors alleged the plan could have generated as much as $345 million for Zahn, Wannemacher and others if JEA had been sold.

In March 2024, a federal jury convicted Zahn while finding Wannemacher not guilty.

What’s next

Zahn is expected to leave the halfway house in January.

It is not clear when the arbitrator will determine how much, if anything, JEA could owe Zahn in damages and attorneys’ fees.

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