EXCLUSIVE: Actor Macaulay Culkin talks hiatus, favorite Christmas movie ahead of “Home Alone” event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Actor Macaulay Culkin will be coming to Jacksonville in December. The “Home Alone” actor will be at the Florida Theatre on December 3 for “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin.” The event will feature an interview with Culkin, along with a special screening of the beloved Christmas classic. Culkin sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the event to talk about his hiatus from acting, his favorite Christmas movie, and working with the late John Candy.

From 1988-1994, Culkin worked on several movies, including My Girl, Uncle Buck, 2 Home Alone movies, and Richie Rich. Culkin says he didn’t realize when he was young how much work he was doing, saying, “For me back then, I didn’t really have perspective. I kind of just, you know, one thing after another. You don’t know any better when you’re younger. It’s when you get older with age, and go ‘Oh crap, that was quite the workload.’ So yeah, I kind of didn’t realize it at the time. I was kind of just doing what I was told, and being professional, memorizing my lines, hitting my lights, you know, things like that. For me, it was kind of a default setting until I kind of took some steps away.”

You can hear Macaulay’s favorite Christmas movie, showing his kids Home Alone, make a reference to sharing the same birthday, and working with John Candy in the full interview.

Tickets for “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin” are on sale now.

