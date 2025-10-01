EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Donnell Rawlings talks Chappelle’s Show, Elon Musk ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Stand-up comedian and Chappelle’s Show star Donnell Rawlings will be stopping by Jacksonville for his “Black and Mild Tour.” The comedian, known for his Chappelle’s Show character Ashy Larry, will be performing at The Comedy Zone from October 3 through October 5. Rawlings sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his upcoming performance, where the two discussed the popular Comedy Central show, his awkward interaction with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and how he prepares his comedy.

“It really wasn’t a writer’s room; it was just life,” says Rawlings when talking about the writer’s room for Chappelle’s Show. “Some of the funniest things we came up with was just conversation. One of the biggest sketches on Chappelle’s Show was ‘True Hollywood Stories.’ We would just have lunch, and Charlie [Murphy] would tell us these stories, and we were like, ‘There’s no way this is true. There’s no way, you’ve got to be lying.’ And that turned into comedy.” Rawlings later adds, “[T]he idea of Chappelle’s Show, it was Dave basically opening up his joke book and making sketches about it, and that’s what it was. Our life, our jokes, and just figuring out how to make that translate into funny sketches."

Tickets to see Donnell Rawlings are on sale now.

You can hear more of Donnell’s thoughts on Chappelle’s Show and his awkward interaction with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the full interview.

