EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Gary Owen reminisces on his first set, doing crowd work ahead of Jax show

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
(Paul Mobley)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Gary Owen is coming to the Bold City later this month. You can see Owen at the Florida Theatre on December 27. The stand-up comic sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his upcoming Jacksonville show to talk about using the military to get into comedy, reminisce on his first-ever set, and working with actor Michael Jai White.

“I just remember the Navy recruiter came to my trailer, I grew up in a trailer park, and I was like, wait a minute, this could be a way out. They’re going to fly me out, and then eventually, I figured I could get to California, and at that age, 17, I thought the whole state of California was Los Angeles. I didn’t know there were other cities. So the whole thing was if I could get to L.A. I could start doing stand-up. So the Navy was basically my way of getting to California, and that’s what happened. I got stationed in San Diego, and that’s when I started doing stand-up,” says Owen.

You can hear Owen reminisce about the first time he did stand-up comedy, where he went to do comedy, and redeem himself on a viral clip with comedian Andrew Schulz in the full interview.

Tickets for Gary Owen are on sale now.

