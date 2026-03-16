EXCLUSIVE: Former Food Network star Alton Brown talks new show, YouTube series ahead of Jax show.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Former Food Network host Alton Brown will be making a stop in Jacksonville in April. Brown will be performing at the Florida Theatre on April 22 for his “An Evening with Alton Brown” tour. I got the chance to chat with Alton Brown ahead of his upcoming show to talk about the difference between this show and last year’s show, the evolution of cooking shows, and his new YouTube series.

“This show that I’m doing now, I realized that I really wanted to be able to play, besides some favorite theaters, I also wanted to be able to play much smaller theaters and have a more intimate show with smaller crowds, and that’s what ‘An Evening of Alton Brown’ is really about. There’s a lot more talking, there’s a fair amount of audience interaction and whatnot, and there are a couple of very large, strange culinary demonstrations, but not like the 27-foot-long steam-powered hot dog machine that I brought the last time I was there. So I would call this, this is like the unplugged version of me,” said Brown when comparing his previous performances to his upcoming show.

So if you’re coming to next month’s show expecting to see the “Barnabus Brown’s Wiener Wonder,” unfortunately, it will not be there. “The Wiener Wonder doesn’t exist anymore. It barely survived the 65 dates that we played on the last tour,” added Brown.

You can hear more about Brown’s thoughts on the evolution of cooking shows, his new YouTube series, and fun facts about vermouth in the full interview.

Tickets for “An Evening of Alton Brown” are on sale now.

You can listen to more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com.

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