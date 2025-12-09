EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Pring of tribute band The Fab Four talks all things Beatles ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Emmy winners The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will be performing at the Florida Theatre on December 14. The Beatles tribute band will play music to the band’s second film Help! Gavin Pring, who plays George Harrison in the band, sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the Jacksonville show to talk about meeting Paul McCartney, Harrison’s legacy, and what to expect at a Fab Four show.

“They can expect excitement, maybe a transportation back, if they’ve seen The Beatles or are familiar with The Beatles, maybe it’s a trip back down memory lane to what it was like when we were younger and we saw The Beatles,” says Pring on what a Fab Four show is like. “For people who have never seen The Beatles, it’s almost like a fly on the wall situation of looking at The Beatles in their heyday in the ‘60s and seeing what all of the fuss is about.”

Pring met Beatles singer Paul McCartney at George Harrison’s tribute show in Liverpool four months after he died. “He came out with the song Yesterday acapella, and he changed the lyrics from ‘why’d she have to go’ he changed it to ‘why’d he have to go.’ And as we say in Liverpool, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house[...]Even I was crying backstage, you know, listening to it. But I got to meet him, and I got complimented by him too. He said to me, ‘You look a bit like George,’ and I said, ‘You look a bit like Paul,’ so we had a good laugh.”

You can hear Gavin’s thoughts on Harrison’s guitar influence and more in the full interview. Tickets for The Fab Four are on sale now.

