EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Comedian Brad Williams performing in Gainesville, Orlando and Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Funny man Brad Williams is taking his standup routine across Florida. The comedian will be performing in Gainesville on March 21 at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Steinmetz Hall in Orlando on March 22, and at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on December 31. Williams sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his upcoming shows to talk about his rise to fame, his role in the Spinal Tap sequel, and cancel culture.

Williams doesn’t believe cancel culture is real, at least not for comedians. “If you look at comedians who have been canceled, it’s like Shane Gillis, Louis C.K., Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle and they’re all playing stadiums. Barack Obama tweeted that Tony Hinchcliffe made a racist joke and he just signed a 3 Netflix special deal. So if that’s what it means to be canceled, somebody please cancel me. Please! I’m begging! I’m trying to move some more tickets here,” says Williams. “I think if you just refuse to lean in to a certain side, then you have a problem. If you try to stay upright and stick to your morals that’s when you get canceled, but if you throw morals out the window, then you’re fine,” joked Williams.

On his rise to stardom, Williams says “It’s nuts. It’s a 20-year career to be an overnight success. I do love the people that will write me on all of my social media platforms and be like ‘You never come to’ insert city that I’ve been to a million times. But they just found out about me, and that’s fine. I don’t care when you hop on the bandwagon, just hop on.”

You can listen to the full interview below. Tickets for the shows in Gainesville, Orlando, and Jacksonville are on sale now.





