EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Comedian and Gutfeld! guest Jamie Lissow coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Stand-up comedian Jamie Lissow is coming to Jacksonville in November for his “Better Off Dad Tour.” Lissow, a frequent guest on the popular Fox News show “Gutfeld!” will be performing at the Terry Theater on November 13. Lissow sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the show to talk about getting on the show, becoming a stand-up comic, and his friendship with George “Tyrus” Murdoch.

Comedian Jamie Lissow coming to Jacksonville in November

“I never thought that I would be a professional comedian...I thought it would be a hobby,” says Lissow. “I went to law school for one week, and was pretty sure it was not for me. I was just out of my depth, and I was like, I saw how much money I was going to owe if I went for three years. I did one show and made, I’m not kidding you, $50, free bowling, and a Motel 6, and it was amazing. I couldn’t believe I was getting paid to do jokes. And I went home from law school, it was a two-hour drive, and my dad was like sitting on the couch reading the newspaper, and I just poured my heart out and said, ‘I want to try stand-up, and I don’t know if I want to be in law school anymore.” And my dad put his newspaper down, drove me to law school, and moved all my stuff back to our house, and said you’ve got to give this a year or else you’re going to regret it."

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full interview to hear about how Jamie got onto “Gutfeld!” and the weirdest place he performed standup.

© 2023 Cox Media Group