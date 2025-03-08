EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Comedian Ian Bagg talks comedy, solving a murder, and Canada ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Standup comedian Ian Bagg is performing in the Bold City on March 15 at the Terry Theater at the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts. The Canadian comic sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his upcoming show, where the two talk about crowd work, how he solved a murder, and relations between the U.S. and his native country.

“It’s basically having fun with your friends,” says Bagg on his crowd work comedy style. “So when I grew up, we didn’t have the internet and phones and things to keep us busy. We had to keep each other busy. So we kind of just, you know...one guy would take over and sit around and talk for a while then another guy would take over. When it was my turn, I brought everyone into being a part of it. So my show’s basically hanging with friends and having a good ole, you know, like a little bit of a chirpfest.”

Bagg says he solved a murder one night when he was touring. “When I first started out, I was about two years in and I went to this little town in British Columbia [...] and when we were there during the day I was reading this story about how a retaining wall had fallen on this lady while she was gardening and she had passed away. I had read the story, and this was before Dateline and stuff, and I was like ‘That lady got murdered. I know that lady got murdered.’ That night, I went on and talked about it and this lady screamed ‘That was my sister!’ and all hell broke out loose. Cut to a year and a half later, I’m reading this story about this lady in this small town in Canada who had been killed by her husband by having her garden under a retaining wall that fell on her. I knew it right away. But, this is how he got caught, he moved his secretary in two days after her death.”

