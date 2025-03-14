EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Comedian Kathleen Madigan coming to Ponte Vedra in December

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Standup comedian Kathleen Madigan will be performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall December 5 and 6 for her “Day Drinking Tour.” The comic and host of the popular podcast “Madigan’s Pubcast,” sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of her December show, to discuss her career, working in print journalism, and sports gambling.

“I just talk about stuff that actually happened,” says Madigan on her joke writing process. “I don’t really write. I wouldn’t write out a joke or something, I would just tell you something. So I’ll write a word down to remind myself like... oh, the Amish guys that were putting my roof on,’ or something and I’ll put ‘Amish guys,” then I’ll talk about that. It’s always just come easy to me. I got very lucky that I found something that comes easy and, you know, in the end, made me a bit of money so I can always pay my rent.”

Despite doing standup for 35 years and garnering the respect from her colleagues, Madigan says she doesn’t feel like she’s famous. “My goal was to not have to worry about rent, and then I moved that into ‘maybe I should buy a house instead of paying crazy rent,’ and then once the house was paid off, I’m like I’m good[...]I think of it more like a job I guess than like ‘am I famous,’ like I don’t really think of that part of it. I just think I really needed the house to be paid off so I can relax.”

You can listen to the full interview below. Tickets go on sale at 10 A.M.

