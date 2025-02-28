EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Lewis Black reflects on career ahead of upcoming Jacksonville show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian and Daily Show contributor Lewis Black is coming to the Florida Theatre on March 7 for his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Tour.”

The Inside Out actor recently announced his retirement from touring following a multi-decade long career. He sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to reflect on his career, how he got into comedy, and candy corn.

“I kind of stumbled into [standup], because I really thought I was going to be in theater. So I was writing plays, I was performing and did some movies and thought ‘okay, that’s what I’ll be doing,’ and then people really started responding to the comedy I was doing it on the side just for fun,” says Black. “Financially, I wasn’t making it as a playwright and then I had a play that was done with a friend of mine that I had written in Houston in a big, kind of like the AAA of theaters like AAA ball, and I thought ‘well we made it.’ Just a horrible experience. At the same time, I went across town to audition to work at a club as a middle act or something, and they hired me immediately as a headliner, and I went ‘okay, what’s wrong with this picture?’ I devoted 20 years of my life to theater, and then I show up at this club, and they’re willing to pay me as much. I spent three years on that play and I was going to make as much in a week doing standup.”

Tickets are on sale now, you can listen to the full interview below. You can also listen to Black’s previous interview on WOKV.





