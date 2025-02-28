Local

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Lewis Black reflects on career ahead of upcoming Jacksonville show

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Comedian Lewis Black is coming to the Florida Theatre on March 7. Photo credit: Joey L.
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian and Daily Show contributor Lewis Black is coming to the Florida Theatre on March 7 for his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Tour.”

The Inside Out actor recently announced his retirement from touring following a multi-decade long career. He sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to reflect on his career, how he got into comedy, and candy corn.

“I kind of stumbled into [standup], because I really thought I was going to be in theater. So I was writing plays, I was performing and did some movies and thought ‘okay, that’s what I’ll be doing,’ and then people really started responding to the comedy I was doing it on the side just for fun,” says Black. “Financially, I wasn’t making it as a playwright and then I had a play that was done with a friend of mine that I had written in Houston in a big, kind of like the AAA of theaters like AAA ball, and I thought ‘well we made it.’ Just a horrible experience. At the same time, I went across town to audition to work at a club as a middle act or something, and they hired me immediately as a headliner, and I went ‘okay, what’s wrong with this picture?’ I devoted 20 years of my life to theater, and then I show up at this club, and they’re willing to pay me as much. I spent three years on that play and I was going to make as much in a week doing standup.”

Tickets are on sale now, you can listen to the full interview below. You can also listen to Black’s previous interview on WOKV.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!