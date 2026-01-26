EXCLUSIVE: ‘It was madness’ comedian Kathy Griffin talks life post-Trump photo ahead of Jax show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Kathy Griffin will be making a stop in Jacksonville in February. The “My Life on the D-List” star will be playing at the Florida Theatre on February 15 for her “New Face New Tour.” I got the chance to sit down with the controversial comedian ahead of her upcoming show to discuss the infamous Trump photo, the aftermath, and returning to the stage.

“The rebuild has been brick by brick,” reflects Griffin on the aftermath of her photo holding a bloody head of President Trump. “I mean that controversial photo caused an international seismic scandal, which you almost cannot even believe to this day. It was eight years ago, MAGA people are still pissed off at me. They said I was the face of ISIS, it came directly from the Oval Office. I filed a FOIA, a Freedom of Information Act, that revealed how serious they were about trying to charge me with the crime of conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States. I was the only comic that was fully investigated by two agencies within the Department of Justice. I was interrogated, under oath, or they were going to indict me; it was madness. It cost me a fortune in legal bills, in security, and over the years, as Trump has gotten worse and revealed himself to be the pig that he is, more people stop me on the street now than ever and thank me for that picture. So the shift...the tide has changed.”

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d ever come back to Jacksonville. I didn’t think you guys would ever have me,” says Griffin on returning to the stage. “So I’m so honored to be back in Jacksonville, I can’t tell you, because that’s really meaningful to me.” She credits fans buying tickets to her shows as the reason she’s “uncancelled.”

You can hear more of Kathy’s stories and the message she has for ICE in the full interview.

Tickets for Kathy Griffin at the Florida Theatre are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group