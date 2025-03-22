Local

Expected noise, aircraft activity as NAS JAX conducts training over several weeks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
NAS Jacksonville Commanding Officer Capt. Gregory P. deWindt (Credit: NAS jacksonville)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to Naval training, residents in neighborhoods surrounding Naval Air Station Jacksonville can expect an increase in noise and aircraft presence throughout the next several weeks

The trainings are expected to begin on Saturday, March 22, and end on Thursday, April 17 at NAS Jax.

Residents can expect to see carrier-based jet fighters and other types of military aircraft in the skies.

Residents are able to submit noise complaints at this email address: NASJAX.NOISECOMPLAINTS@US.NAVY.MIL

