Expected noise, aircraft activity as NAS JAX conducts training over several weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to Naval training, residents in neighborhoods surrounding Naval Air Station Jacksonville can expect an increase in noise and aircraft presence throughout the next several weeks

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The trainings are expected to begin on Saturday, March 22, and end on Thursday, April 17 at NAS Jax.

Residents can expect to see carrier-based jet fighters and other types of military aircraft in the skies.

Residents are able to submit noise complaints at this email address: NASJAX.NOISECOMPLAINTS@US.NAVY.MIL

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.