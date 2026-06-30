FAA has ‘concern’ over ‘pressure’ on JAA to fund city programs unrelated to the airport, letter says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration appears to be stepping into the dispute between the Jacksonville Aviation Authority and new Jacksonville City Council President Nick Howland.

In an newly obtained email from Action News Jax’s Ben Becker, the FAA said there is “serious concern” with reports that JAA executive leadership had faced threats of personnel action for following federal guidelines.

While the agency said it doesn’t get involved with local political or personnel disputes, it said it will “vigorously enforce current compliance with federal grant obligations.”

Action News Jax Investigates obtained documents between JAA’s chief compliance officer, Devin J. Reed, and JAA chairman David Hodges from February.

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In it, Reed said in part, “CM Howland has told Tony Cugno and me that ‘if you keep undermining my economic development efforts, there will be hell to pay.’”

Cugno is JAA’s chief operating officer.

We first told you last August about the dispute between JAA and Howland.

In a letter dated Thursday, the FAA highlighted several proposals it said JAA leadership is being pressured to support.

This includes illegally using JAA’s own cash reserves to fund city projects, change existing aeronautical lease agreements to reassign a hangar lease to FSCJ, and finance the construction of a vocational-technical school.

Howland issued the following response to JAA’s letter:

“Mr. Edwards,

“Thank you for your letter. I am afraid you’ve been misled by JAA management with respect to the suggested “proposals and demands” and the “extraordinary external pressures” placed on them.

Regarding the proposals, all but one were discarded nearly a year ago when the City’s General Counsel and I studied 5190.6b. I realized those proposals would violate revenue diversion law if acted upon, admitted as such, and took them all off the table. The only proposal remaining is to consider JAA investment for the expansion of our local community college’s FAA-certified A&P mechanic school at Cecil Airport. Other airport sponsors across the country have made similar investments using BIL Airport Infrastructure Grants and/or rent abatement, and with the full agreement from their regional ADOs. I’ve asked JAA at least five times to arrange a meeting with the Orlando ADO, me, our local community college, and state lawmakers to find a solution. Unfortunately, that has not happened. All the while, addressing the aviation mechanic shortage remains a top FAA priority. Indeed, three JAA tenants have told me this is their biggest concern. Regarding extraordinary pressure, the only changes made at JAA involve 3 budget amendments approved by Jacksonville City Council and 1 charter change made by the Florida State Legislature. These actions were reviewed by City and/or State attorneys and made in full compliance with 5190.6b. Lawmaking, in my book, does not count as an “extraordinary external pressure.”

“Please verify this for yourself by watching the August 15, 2025 City Council/JAA budget hearing via the link below, starting at hour 2 minute 19. I mention dropping all proposals not compliant with FAA revenue diversion law at 3:14. The budget action for the aviation mechanic school is discussed at 3:40. You listened to JAA already. This is an opportunity to listen to City Council and JAA … first-hand.

https://jaxcityc.granicus.com/player/clip/6691?view_id=1&redirect=true

“I understand the FAA does not arbitrate local disputes, but since you sent us a letter using only “preliminary” information, a response is merited.

“The current JAA Board Chair and City of Jacksonville General Counsel are both copied here. Any questions, please call.

“Best regards,

Nick Howland"

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