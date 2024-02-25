Family of Creekside High School graduate killed in wrong-way crash raises money to honor his life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nine months after their son was killed in a crash by a driver going the wrong way, the parents of Trenton Stewart are working to give back to others in their son’s name.

Action News Jax told you last May when Stewart, an 18-year-old Creekside high school graduate, died in a crash on Old St. Augustine Road while on his way home for summer break. Stewart had just finished his first year playing football for Stetson University.

The man arrested and charged with his killing, Ariel Monteagudo, is due back in the Duval County courthouse on March 11 for another pretrial hearing. Monteagudo’s arrest report says he was driving 113 miles per hour, 70 miles per hour over the speed limit, when he hit Stewart head-on.

Friday night, Trenton Stewart’s parents held a gala in St. Augustine to raise money for the Trenton Stewart Foundation, an organization they started in their son’s name. The foundation helps grant scholarships to other young athletes, like Trenton.

Trenton Stewart Event

Trenton Stewart Event

Trenton Stewart Event

The Stewart family tells Action News Jax it raised more than $40,000 Friday night and has awarded 14 scholarships to aspiring college athletes so far.

Among those supporting the Stewart family Friday night was Ponte Vedra Beach High School student Madison Schemitz. Action News Jax told you last June when Schemitz, her mother and another man were stabbed outside Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra.

Maddison Schemitz

Spencer Pearson, Schemitz’s ex-boyfriend, has been arrested and charged with the stabbing. Action News Jax is continuing to follow his court proceedings.

Anyone who would like to learn more about or donate to the Trenton Stewart Foundation can do so at the link here.

