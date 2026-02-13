Family disputes if man accused of charging Jacksonville officers with knife was armed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers shot and killed a Dinsmore man after he approached them with a knife.

On Thursday night, Jacksonville police got a call about a domestic violence incident between Jose Cabrera, 62, and his wife.

Police say Cabrera had a knife, and threatened to kill himself and his wife. His daughter Adlin Cabrera said Jose’s schizophrenia and bipolar disorder influenced his behavior.

“His mental capacity was not there completely. And he chose to [she points to suggest he left the argument] They could have argued and he could have said something but …” Adlin Cabrera said.

According to police, three JSO officers arrived at Cabrera’s son’s house on Foxtail Lane.

They told Cabrera to get out of his minivan, he got out holding a knife, approached police on the front lawn despite them trying to de-escalate, JSO said. Police then shot Cabrera, gave him CPR and took him to a hospital where he died.

The family said they watched the incident on their doorbell camera video and did not see Jose with a weapon. The Cabreras tell Action News Jax that they aren’t close with Jose’s wife so they’re unaware of any domestic violence. They say the wife – who called police – also texted them that Jose was unarmed.

“We even have a message from her. He didn’t have a knife. He had nothing. We have a message from her!” Adlin Cabrera said.

“When you’re advancing toward a police officer holding a knife, the result is going to end up pretty much like it is,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a media briefing on the incident.

This is the second JSO officer involved shooting this week, the fifth this year.

“The situation is dictated by the individual. If we’re talking to you or anyone at this point someone produces a weapon to change the whole situation changes,” Waters said.

The three officers involved were all new to the force and it was their first night on patrols without a veteran officer, police said. They are on administrative leave stemming from this shooting.

Waters said the officers are trained, so inexperience was not a factor in the shooting. Counselling services are available to all officers involved.

