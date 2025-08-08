Family of Leonard Cure speaks out after indictment of former Camden County Deputy

BRUNSWICK, GA. — The family of Leonard Cure spoke out Friday following the federal indictment of former Camden County Deputy Buck Aldridge. In a news conference in Brunswick, Cure’s loved ones said justice is long overdue and that the pain caused by Aldridge—and the system that allowed his behavior to go unchecked—runs deep.

WATCH: Family, attorneys of man killed by Camden deputy address media following federal indictment

Cure was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years before being exonerated. After his release, he was shot and killed by Aldridge during a traffic stop on I-95 nearly two years ago.

“A corrupt police department took our brother and our mother’s son for 16 years. Now this corrupt police department has taken him permanently,” said Leonard’s brother, Michael Cure.

Aldridge now faces 13 federal counts related to civil rights violations and the use of excessive force during multiple arrests. The indictment alleges disturbing actions by the former deputy:

Falsely claiming one victim failed to follow commands before being tased, despite giving no commands.

Tasing a second victim in the back while handcuffed, then using the Taser’s pistol grip to apply pressure to that person’s neck.

Striking another victim in the back of the head with a Taser, causing injury, and omitting the use of force in his official report.

While the indictment does not include the case that led to Cure’s death, the family’s legal team maintains that the charges are long overdue.

“I will give my life for my son, knowing that he was right,” said Cure’s mother, Mary Cure.

The family continues to honor Leonard’s memory—not only for the time he lost while wrongfully imprisoned, but for the man he became after gaining his freedom.

“He was gentle with his nieces and his nephews. I thank God for my praying mom who never gave up on any of her children,” said Wallace Cure, another of Leonard’s brothers.

But the family’s grief is paired with a call for broader accountability.

“Sheriff Proctor needs to be held accountable just as much as Buck Aldridge,” Wallace added.

The Cure family has filed a $16 million lawsuit against Aldridge and former Sheriff Jim Proctor, alleging that Leonard’s death was preventable.

Action News Jax reached out to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for a comment on the conference, but no response was received.

