Family Speaks Out, Files Wrongful Death Suit after Toddler Drowns in Retention Pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the toddler who drowned in a Southside apartment’s retention pond speaks out today.

The Jordan-Dye family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Paradise Island Apartments in Duval County on Monday, claiming the apartment complex was negligent in warning residents of the danger of the retention pond and that the slope of the pond itself was not up to code, causing the tragic death of 2-year-old Musiq Jordan-Dye last October.

Her mother Derricka Jordan speaks out asking for changes to be made to the pond to prevent any further loss of life.

She’s joined by attorney and member of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, Adam Finkel, who is representing the family in their lawsuit that claims negligence on the apartment’s side.

In a press release today, details of the case are explained below:

On October 2, 2023, 2-year-old Musiq Jordan-Dye drowned in a retention pond at the Paradise Island Apartments. The child’s family wants to speak out to help prevent others from facing this same tragedy. They filed a lawsuit in Duval County on February 20, 2024.

The toddler had no issue accessing the retention pond, it was unsecured. The retention pond was not maintained in a manner compliant with mandatory codes, laws, and regulations, as well as industry standards. The complex’s owners and management have a duty to residents and guests to maintain the pond in a reasonably safe manner. Not only was there no gate or fence but there was (and remains) a dangerous side slope, which increased the risk of drowning.

There was a failure to maintain a retention pond side slope that was steeper than 4:1 (horizontal: vertical) out to depth of two feet below the control elevation (as per statute)

*Mandatory regulations about the maintenance of retention ponds are highlighted by:

· St. Johns River Water Management District’s Sections 10.5.5, 12.9;

· Florida’s Administrative Code Section 40C-42.025, 40C-42.026, 40C-42.029.









