The family of a woman killed by a stranger in her home is speaking out for the first time

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The family of a local woman killed in a quadruple shooting at a Middleburg home is speaking about the tragedy.

Clay County deputies said last week, 45-year-old Mauricio Vasco Lopez entered Samantha Cicone’s home and started shooting.

She tried to stop him, but was shot and killed.

Samantha’s 16-year-old stepson then grabbed her gun and killed the suspect.

“My nephew was there to pick up where she started, and he took care of the threat inside that home,” Linda Peeples said, Samantha’s sister.

Peeples was one of 8 people inside the home at the time. She was able to get out.

“We weren’t running out of fear,” Peeples said. “We were running to go get help for the family members that were still inside the home.”

Two other family members were hurt in the shooting and are still fighting to recover.

“We didn’t expect this to happen,” Peeples said. “Nobody ever does.”

Loved ones believe this all could have been prevented.

The victim’s family said if the correct resources were provided to the suspect, who deputies said was dealing with some mental health issues before the shooting, their sister would still be here.

But now their family is left with a void they said can never be filled.

“She was a beautiful soul,” Peeples said. “She had the sweetest heart.”

As they mourn the loss of Samantha, they said prayers are holding their family together.

“We feel the prayers just keep them coming, please,” Peeples said.

