Farm Share to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank is set to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods through a drive-thru-only distribution to minimize contact and ensure safety. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by partnering with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be discarded due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share also distributes food to the community through its extensive network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida at no cost. To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.

More information about this week’s events:

Event: Interlachen Fire Station 17 Free Food Distribution

Interlachen Fire Station 17 Free Food Distribution Location: 217 Kennedy Ave, Interlachen, FL 32148

Date: Friday, July 12, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. while supplies last



Lake Butler Free Food Distribution Location: 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. while supplies last



Helping Hands Welaka Free Food Distribution Location: Welaka Town Hall, 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. while supplies last



Cornerstone Church Free Food Distribution Location: 482 S 7th St, Macclenny, FL 32063

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. while supplies last

