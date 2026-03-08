Fatal Crash on Constitution Drive near Carter Braxton Road in Clay County

LAKESIDE, FLA. - A 23-year-old Orange Park woman is dead after a crash on Constitution Drive near Carter Braxton Road in the Clay County city of Lakeside, Florida.

In a written release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), state police say the crash took place on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at approximately 7:19pm. Police say a 41-year-old man from Middleburg, Florida was driving a minivan “westbound on Constitution Drive while a pedalcylist was traveling eastbound. The driver of the minivan steered into the eastbound lane to take evasive action, resulting in the front of the vehicle striking the cyclist.”

The driver of the van suffered physical injuries described by police as “minor.” The 23-year-old cyclist, whose name has not yet been formally released, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It is not yet known if she died on scene.

Portions of Constitution Drive were closed for several hours after the incident.

No additional information has yet been released. WOKV has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on a press released from the Florida Highway Patrol. No information contained in this release indicates that any charges are being filed against anyone involved in the crash. In the event that any charges are filed the reader is reminded that all suspects are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

