Fatal traffic crash in Baker County, per FHP

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — One person has died after a fatal accident in Baker County early on Saturday, February 15.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The car reportedly became “fully engulfed in flames”. the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says this is an ongoing investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.