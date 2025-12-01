FBI, DCPS to host “Be Smart Online” event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The FBI, Duval County Public Schools, and Duval County School Police are teaming up to help parents, guardians, and children understand the risks of using social media and the long-term consequences of unsafe online behavior.

“Be Smart Online” is a program that helps kids from falling victim to predators online. Agents from the FBI Jacksonville will share methods that predators use to target children, as well as provide resources to report suspicious activity.

FBI and DCPS to host "Be Smart Online" event

In a statement, FBI Jacksonville says, "While this content may be considered sensitive, it is applicable to any child or teen who has access to an electronic device with online games and applications. Parents, guardians, and educators are encouraged to attend to help reinforce safe online habits and support youth in making smart choices."

“Be Smart Online” will take place on Wednesday, January 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kernan Middle School. The event is free and open to the public. Parents can register and submit questions for the event.

