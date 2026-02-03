Local

FBI warns of surge in romance scams, losses near $11 million locally

By Rich Jones
Jason Carley, FBI Special Agent in Charge - Jacksonville (Kristine Bellino/Kristine Bellino)
Jacksonville, Fl — Scammers are trying to get your money through romance scams.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley appeared Monday on Jacksonville’s Morning News to explain how to protect yourself from the digital would-be Casanovas.

The FBI says it has tracked a 39% increase in overall victims from 2024 to 2025 in Northeast Florida.

Victims losses more than doubled, from $4.9 million to $10.6 million.

The FBI recommends anyone who feels they may be a target of these kinds of scams to contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



