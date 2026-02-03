FBI warns of surge in romance scams, losses near $11 million locally

Jacksonville, Fl — Scammers are trying to get your money through romance scams.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley appeared Monday on Jacksonville’s Morning News to explain how to protect yourself from the digital would-be Casanovas.

The FBI says it has tracked a 39% increase in overall victims from 2024 to 2025 in Northeast Florida.

Victims losses more than doubled, from $4.9 million to $10.6 million.

The FBI recommends anyone who feels they may be a target of these kinds of scams to contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

