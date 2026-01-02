FBI’s Jacksonville office, Duval County schools hosting online safety class for parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FBI Jacksonville and the Duval County Public Schools are inviting parents to join an online safety course designed to help keep kids safe.

The free event, called Be Smart Online, will be held at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 14 at Kernan Middle School, 2271 Kernan Blvd S, Jacksonville. It’s designed to help parents understand online risks.

According to the FBI, the presentation contains mature content and is intended for an adult audience and parental discretion is advised.

CLICK HERE to register and submit questions.

