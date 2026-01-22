FDA, CDC link potential cause of Salmonella outbreak to superfood

Superfoods Inc. doing business as Live it Up issues a recall of its Live it Up Super Greens stick pack products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

An outbreak of Salmonella has reportedly sickened at least 45 people and hospitalized 12 across the United States linked to a single product. The FDA and CDC have reported Live it Up Super Greens may be linked to the outbreak.

Recalled products are packaged in green pouches with the lot code printed on the bottom back of the packaging beginning with the letter “A” or the number “3″ for a stick pack product. Affected products have expiration dates from 08/2026 to 01/2028. Recalled products were sold through the direct-to-consumer website since January 2025 and through Amazon since July 30th, 2025.

The recall includes the following products:

Live it Up Super Greens, NET WT 8.5 oz (240g) with UPC 860013190804.

Live it Up Super Greens, 30 – 0.28oz (8g) sticks, NET WT. 8.47 oz (240g) with UPC 850077468063

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, NET WT 8.5OZ (240g), with UPC 860013190811

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 30 – 0.32oz (9g) Sticks, NET WT. 9.52oz (270g), with UPC 850077468070

Superfood Recall Wild Berry Flavor

Anyone who has purchased the affected product should throw it away immediately. Customers may request a refund by contacting Live it Up at recall@artofenso.com and provide their name, order number, and a photo of the product with lot codes beginning with “A” and stick pack products.

