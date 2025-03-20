FDLE: Man in U.S. illegally tied to Russian mafia living in multi-million-dollar Florida beach home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement took to social media Thursday morning to announce the arrest of a man they said was reportedly an "enforcer with the Russian Mafia." FDLE’s post on X didn’t give the name of the suspect, but said he was in the country illegally and lived in a multi-million-dollar Panama City Beach residence.

FDLE’s full social media post states:

FDLE Task Force Agents embedded with @HSITampa‘s Panama City Office arrested a criminal alien who is reported to be an enforcer with the Russian Mafia. He was a suspect in a joint FDLE/HSI labor trafficking and visa fraud investigation, currently living in a multi-million-dollar Panama City Beach residence. This operation could not have been done without the brave deputies at @BayCountySO, and with our federal partners at the @ICEgov ERO Tallahassee field office and @USCIS FDNS Nebraska.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the agencies with a post on X stating, “Good collaboration between FDLE and Bay County Sheriff’s Department to nab this illegal alien…"

