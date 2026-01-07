FDOT to host meeting on proposed improvements at NW Jacksonville intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Transportation will host a public meeting next week to discuss proposed improvements at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Braddock Road.

FDOT says it’s proposing adding a traffic light, adding left turn lanes on Dunn Avenue, adding a left turn lane on Braddock Road, installing crosswalks, and making the sidewalk wider on the south side of Dunn Avenue.

A virtual public meeting will be held on January 13 with an informal open house starting at 4:30 p.m. and a formal presentation and public comment at 6:00. You can find information on participating in the meeting on the FDOT website.

An in-person meeting will be held on January 14 at the Highlands Regional Library. Like the virtual meeting, an informal open house will start at 4:30 p.m., and a formal presentation and public comment at 6:00.

