FDOT hosting meeting about proposed San Jose Boulevard bridge improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to talk about the proposed improvements to the San Jose Boulevard bridge over New Rose Creek, located just north of University Boulevard.

A virtual meeting will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. You can register here.

An in-person meeting will be held Tuesday at the Cuba Hunter Community Center at 4:30 p.m.

You’ll hear about the project and have the opportunity to ask questions at both meetings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.