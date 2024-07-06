FDOT hosting public meeting about proposed safety improvements to State Road 20 and Reid Street

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on July 10 to discuss proposed safety improvements on State Road 20 and Reid Street.

The proposed improvements on State Road 20 are happening at Crill Avenue and Morris Street. On Redi Street, they’re happening from the Memorial Bridge to Madison Street.

The hybrid meeting is happening at the Palatka City Hall Commissions Chamber.

You’ll be able to have your questions answered, give comments, and view conceptual renderings from 4;30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A formal presentation and public comment period for both in-person and virtual participants will begin at 6 p.m.

To attend online, visit this link.

