Local

FDOT hosting public meeting about proposed safety improvements to State Road 20 and Reid Street

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Road improvement meeting The Florida Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss proposed safety improvements (Suriyo Hmun Kaew / EyeEm / Getty Images)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting on July 10 to discuss proposed safety improvements on State Road 20 and Reid Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The proposed improvements on State Road 20 are happening at Crill Avenue and Morris Street. On Redi Street, they’re happening from the Memorial Bridge to Madison Street.

The hybrid meeting is happening at the Palatka City Hall Commissions Chamber.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You’ll be able to have your questions answered, give comments, and view conceptual renderings from 4;30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A formal presentation and public comment period for both in-person and virtual participants will begin at 6 p.m.

To attend online, visit this link.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!