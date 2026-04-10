FDOT: King Street Bridge in St. Augustine to close Monday for 7-month rehabilitation project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The King Street Bridge in St. Augustine will close Monday, April 13, for approximately seven months as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

The extended closure is necessary to complete the work safely, FDOT said.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured via U.S. 1 and Malaga Street to access King Street. A temporary traffic signal has been installed at the U.S. 1 and Malaga Street intersection to assist motorists through the detour.

Drivers are advised to follow posted detour signs.

A detour map is available below.

King Street Bridge Closure

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