FDOT recommends crosswalk after crash on Baymeadows Road that killed a local teacher and his son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new safety study from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is recommending a major upgrade to a busy stretch of Baymeadows Road following the death of a father and his one-year-old son earlier this year.

Action News Jax first reported in May that Mitchell Patch and his son were hit and killed by a car as they were leaving a local restaurant. The crash happened in front of Wicked Barley Brewing Company near Goodbys Executive Drive in the Mandarin area.

Now, a 38-page traffic study says a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Crosswalk and refuge island should be installed near the intersection. The report also suggests that this year’s fatal crash could have been prevented if a crosswalk had already been in place.

Read the full study below:

“I’m glad to hear they’re making a change,” said Denise Peterson, who reacted to the study.

FDOT confirmed it will begin developing a candidate project to install a signalized pedestrian crossing and safety island at the location. However, officials warn the project will not be easy — or cheap. Due to roadway geometry and safety requirements, the city would need to purchase additional right-of-way, which means acquiring private property.

“Dedicated flashing lights, like they do in St. Augustine — when they flash, you’re supposed to stop and let people cross,” said Clarence Peterson.

Crash data from 2020 to 2025 shows 12 crashes in the area under review. Injuries were reported in two of those crashes, one of which killed Patch and his son.

Jacksonville City Councilmember Joe Carlucci, who has been vocal about pedestrian safety since the deadly crash, said in a statement that he supports the FDOT recommendations and is working with engineers to determine construction costs.

“The main takeaway is that we’ve taken the first big step in making this area safer,” Carlucci wrote in a news release. “There are more steps to take, but I want to reassure my constituents that these will be taken with urgency.”

Councilmember Joe Carlucci wasn’t available for an interview, but he said engineers are now working on design and construction costs—and he’s pushing the city to act quickly.

A spokesperson for the city responded: FDOT is still estimating the cost for this project. The funding source will be determined once those costs are known.

The manager of Wicked Barley Brewing Company declined an interview.

