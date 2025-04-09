FDOT unveils $8.5 million plan to provide drainage, road, pedestrian upgrades in Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is addressing major concerns about a stretch of A1A in Ponte Verda and drainage issues caused by hurricanes. FDOT is proposing a multi-million-dollar plan for people living in the area.

FDOT presented an $8.5 million plan in a virtual public meeting on Wednesday that will lead to major construction and improvements on State Rd A1A.

The work will cover a 1.6-mile stretch of the road from Coastal Highway State Road A1A to 24th Street.

The plan will include drainage improvements in various locations to reduce flooding, removing two right-turn southbound lanes, and expanding the shared-use path on State Road A1A, according to FDOT Communications Specialist, Brie Isom.

“There’s going to be an 8-foot-wide trail that’s going to be built for pedestrians and cyclists,” said FDOT Communications Specialist Brie Isom.

“I think it is good for the pedestrians,” said Earl Jensen, owner of Oceanview Lodge Motel.

Jensen said the road is too narrow for pedestrians, adding that there’s not enough space for them.

“Some of the pedestrians walk out in front of the traffic because there are so many cars,” Jensen said.

Scott Bridge, who owns and rents his home on State Road A1A, says his concern is that the construction could impact his short-term rental business.

“The concern for us as business owners is that it might impact people who want to stay at this property if there’s construction around,” said homeowner Scott Bridge.

“They need some manpower to direct these people. They have to talk to them. When they’re doing construction, they’ve got to be mindful of the people,” Jensen said.

The project is scheduled to start in the winter of 2028.

FDOT will hold another meeting in person Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the GTM Research Facility.

